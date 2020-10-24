ROME CITY — Gary Jay Furlow, age 58, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, while on vacation with his wife, Trish, at Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Gary was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on April 12, 1962, to John Russell Furlow Jr., and Cynthia Janice (Nowels) Rensberger.
He was a 1980 graduate of East Noble High School and attended Franklin College and International Business School.
He married Trish Vanderpool on Aug. 31, 1985, at Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville, and they made their home together on beautiful Sylvan Lake in Rome City.
Gary was a talented natural leader. He worked his way up to Vice President of Eastern Manufacturing with Arden Corporation, where he was employed for 34 years. This past year, he was associated with Western Power Sports.
Gary loved his family and spending time with his grandkids. He loved playing golf, traveling, IU basketball, the Indianapolis Colts and Notre Dame football.
Gary loved his hometown and giving back to his community. He was involved with the Boomerang Backpack program, where he started their annual golf outing fundraiser. He was president of the Rome City Town Council and he also served on the Noble County Economic Development Board.
Gary was dearly loved and respected by many. He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends who knew him best.
Survivors include his wife, Trish Furlow, of Sylvan Lake, Rome City; son, Trevor and Krystal Furlow, of Kendallville; daughter, Kasi Bloom and Anthony Burgett, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Khloe, Charles, Olivia and Roman; mother, Cynthia Rensberger, of Kendallville; father, John and Donna Furlow, of Barton Lake, Orland; sister, Jan and Joel Richards and their daughter, Kendall, of Chicago, Illinois; stepsister, Jan Noll, of Angola; and stepbrother, Chris Rensberger, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Gary was preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard Rensberger, in 1999; his brother, Terry Furlow, in 2018; maternal grandparents, Riley and Dorothy Nowels; paternal grandparents, Russ and Billie Furlow; and aunt and uncle, Sylvia and Jim Post.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior to the service.
Officiating the service will be Pastor Jerry Burghduff from Rome City United Methodist Church.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Boomerang Backpack.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
