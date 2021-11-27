Kathleen May Phipps, age 80, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Rural crash kills two on Thanksgiving Day
- Man released from jail for funeral allegedly skips town
- Popular musical light display moves to Kruse Plaza
- Addiction treatment firm purchases former nursing home
- Recalculating: Truck driver crushes pedestrian bridge after following GPS
- Memories by Jane: forever grateful for a caring son
- East Noble's Spencer Denton makes his long-awaited return
- Led by Gaff, Bremer, CN riding successful wave
- Scouting for leaders: Scouts BSA seeking adult volunteers
- Robin Scranage
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Steuben Community Calendar
- If you mention his name, I rejoice
- Christmas hymns find origin in scripture
- Goose Island releases new flavors
- Christmas Past: Saint Nicholas to visit Stone's Trace
- Website featuring DeKalb grad's art work launched
- Annual cookie, candy walk is Dec. 4
- September licenses to wed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.