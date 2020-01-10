AUBURN — Joy Maureen Williams, 76, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home in Auburn.
She was born Sept. 14, 1943, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to John and Joy (Field) Hutton.
Maureen was a 1961 graduate of Benton High School in St. Joseph, Missouri, and was a graphic artist and designer.
She worked at Fletcher Mayo Associates in St. Joseph, Missouri, IDI of Kanas City, Kanas, Hughes Advertising and Rose Design, Duff Company in Kansas City and Messenger Corporation in Auburn.
She was currently a member at County Line Church of God and also attended Auburn First United Methodist Church. She was baptized at King Hill Christian Church and a former member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri, where she was a very active member, and she also attended the 2nd Baptist Church in Liberty, Missouri.
She married Pastor Dale Williams on June 19, 2004, at 2nd Baptist Church in Liberty, Missouri, and he survives in Auburn.
Also surviving is a daughter, Jacqueline (Casey) Crockett, of St. Joseph, Missouri; and a stepson, Anthony “Tony” Williams, of LaPorte, Indiana; three grandchildren, Joseph (Leslie) Mulvaney, Gabrielle (Scott) Lauck and Dale Crockett; three stepgrandchildren, Natalie Williams, Emma Williams and Lucy Williams; and four great-grandchildren, Alex Mulvaney, Ruby Lauck, Henry Lauck and Annie Mulvaney; and a sister, Jane (Larry) Reynolds, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a brother, Scott (Diane) Hutton, of Jefferson City, Missouri, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Ben and Karen Williams, of Savannah, Georgia, and Keith and Shirley Williams, of Aurora, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a stepson, Christopher Jon Williams.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
The Rev. Stuart Kruse will officiate.
Burial will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is two hours prior to the service Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials can be directed in Maureen’s name to Samaritans Purse or Parkview Hospice.
To send condolences visit, www.fellerandclark.com.
