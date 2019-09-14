Gladys Ringo 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Gladys Margaret Ringo, 97, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 11:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How would you grade the Aggies' overall performance in Saturday's game against Clemson? You voted: A B C D F Vote View Results Back Special Sections Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKendallville motorcyclist killed in crashAngola teen jailed for incestLigonier Community Fiesta returns this weekMichael DickeyLakeland preschool program off to a good startEN's Pepple selected as INSHAPE Teacher of YearEagle football in a better placePower outage hits southern Kendallville, twiceJust Breathe Salt Room opens in AngolaNew Northrop principal hopes to make a difference Images Videos CommentedCarnegie goes fine free (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads KD114570 KD113242 KD113689 Top Jobs KD114410 KD114987 KD114374 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News No. 5 Eagles suffer first loss Amanda Seyfried to star in Things Heard and Seen Kim Kardashian West's 'balanced' family Zooey Deschanel dating Jonathan Scott James McAvoy puts son first Phoebe Waller-Bridge brings 'spice' to Bond IBS diagnosis brings on low-FODMAP diet East Noble holding special ed meeting
