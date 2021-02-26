WATERLOO — Harold E. Wilhelm, 93, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at TrueCare in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1928, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Edward and Edith (Bard) Wilhelm.
Harold was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving from 1952-1954, during the Korean War.
Harold married Joan Rink in 1955, and she passed away in 1970.
He later married Carole L. Leas in 1978, and she passed away in 2018.
He was a Grant Township and Smithfield Township farmer for 18 years. He also was co-owner of Wilhelm Gravel Company since 1965.
Harold was a member of Auburn Church of Christ.
He was a member of Cedar Creek Engine Tractor Club, Northeast Indiana Steam and Gas Club, Noble County Tractor Club and Steuben County Tractor Club.
Surviving are three sons and their spouses, Herschel and Susan Wilhelm, of Waterloo, Thomas and Teresa Wilhelm, of Garrett and Jeffery and Tracy Wilhelm, of Waterloo; stepdaughter and her husband, Kim and Terry Nusbaum, of Hudson; two stepsons, Kris Myers, of Ashley and Kirk Myers, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Jane Wilhelm, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joan Wilhelm; second wife, Carole Wilhelm; brother, Wayne Wilhelm; sister-in-law, Wilma Wilhelm; and a great-grandson, Ethan Richard.
Services will be at noon on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. 18th St., Auburn.
Travis Fox will be officiating.
There will be a private family burial at Waterloo Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Dal’s Big Hands Big Heart Inc., 0032 C.R. 8, Corunna, Indiana, or to Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. 18th St., Auburn, Indiana.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.