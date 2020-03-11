PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Ronald E. Ball, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Lake James, Angola, Indiana, died on March 9, 2020, at age 92.
Mr. Ball was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Dec. 23, 1927, to Walter H. and Elsie (Schweizer) Ball. They preceded him in death.
Ron graduated in 1945 from Auburn High School, and Indiana University in 1949.
A Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army with the occupation forces in Germany.
Ron was a president and co-owner of Ball Brass & Aluminum Foundry, Auburn, Indiana.
Mr. Ball was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn, Indiana, Lake James Lutheran Chapel, Angola, Indiana, and Lutheran Church of the Cross, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Ron enjoyed singing in the choir and serving as an Elder.
Ron was an active member of his community as president of Auburn Lions Club, Auburn Chamber of Commerce, and Auburn YMCA board of directors.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma (Pence), son, Patrick (Margaret Felton) Ball, of Auburn, Indiana; and daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Fahlsing, of Huntington, Indiana, Lora (Tim) Hostetler, of Kokomo, Indiana, and Stan (Lisa) Allen, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts; grandchildren, James (Jennifer) Goble, Leslie (Michael) Cryderman, Andrew (Kathleen) Fahlsing, Stephanie (Lucas) Wilken, Cassidy Wagner, Becca Wagner; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Ball was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Robert; sister, Mary Ann Stewart; and great-granddaughter, Maya Wilken.
Ron enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, bicycling, and traveling.
There will be a Christian Celebration of Lfe Memorial Service at 11 a.m., on March 14, 2020, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33983 with calling on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706 at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church, Tidewell Hospice, 12034 N. Access Road #6418, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 or to a charity that holds special meaning for you, that helps create a better community.
To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
