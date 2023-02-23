FREMONT — Sonja R. Groshon, 77, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
Sonja was born on Feb. 17, 1946, in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Sonja is survived by her husband, Jerry Groshon, of Fremont; son, Travis Schoonover, of Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Junior Howe, of Edgerton, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Thomas Emerick, of Auburn; stepson, David (Brandy) Groshon, of Pablo, Colorado; stepdaughter, Laura (John) Sailor, of Angola; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Arnott; and mother, Nettie Gingrich.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb., 25, 2023, from 1-4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Pastor Ralph Diehl will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
To sign the online register book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
