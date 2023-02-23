Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.