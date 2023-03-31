Sharon Smith
LEO — Sharon Lou “Sherry” Smith, 80, of Leo, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
She was born March 17, 1943, the youngest daughter of the late John “Jack” and Beatrice “Bea” (Hollinger) Crain.
She was a proud 1961 graduate of Hamilton High School, and then attended International Business College in Fort Wayne.
She worked at Magnavox, where she met and later married Ellsworth Smith on Dec. 15, 1973. Sharon’s outgoing personality, high energy and strong desire to take care of people ended up being put to best use as a waitress at Denny’s and later on at Cracker Barrel. She was the best waitress ever and never met a single-sided buffet she couldn’t fix.
Sharon was a member of many Methodist churches because she loved Jesus, and was always on the hunt for a dynamic church that could keep up with her fired-up enthusiasm.
She was a former member of the Red Hat Society, which she enjoyed for many years, but Patsy Kline karaoke with her high school friends was more her speed. Her hobbies included gardening (aka large earth moving projects she single handedly constructed around the pool); dancing to oldies, never ending cleaning projects; tracking down her wandering, yet ever loyal dogs; keeping the blue birds of Cedar Canyons fed and the pool running for anyone who wanted to swim. Her biggest passion was helping her children and grandchildren in any way she could. She did all these things while loving and supporting Ellsworth for just shy of 50 years of marriage.
Sharon had three children whom she adored, Craig Skeens, of Fremont, Indiana, Betsy (John) King, of Los Gatos, California, and Penny Domurat, who they tragically lost in 2009. She was thrilled to have eight grandchildren, Alyson Skeens, Alexis Skeens, Kassi Skeens, Noah Skeens, Kurtis Potter, Emily Potter, Miles King and Jocelyn King. She was blessed to have two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Navy. Sharon had one remaining sister who survived her, Sandra Jean Richardville, of Fairland, Oklahoma; and an aunt, Janet Keiffer, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Upon her passing, Sharon must have been greeted by quite the boisterous welcoming party, as she endured many losses of loved ones who passed far too soon. Her mother and father; son-in-law, Andrew Zabel; beloved daughter, Penny; and her precious sister, Joan Gnagy, surely welcomed her with open arms.
Please join us as we celebrate Sharon’s life.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Hamilton Church of Christ, 4045 E. Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, IN 46742.
Funeral services will immediately follow at the church, beginning at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow at Hamilton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to ACRES Land Trust, P.O. Box 665, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
