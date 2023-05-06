ALBION — Randy Lee Marker, 71, of Albion, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1951, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Franklin Lee and Delores (McCoy) Marker.
On Nov. 28, 1991, in Las Vegas, he married Beverly Price.
Mr. Marker retired as maintenance supervisor at Dexter Axle in Albion, where he had been employed for more than 50 years.
Randy enjoyed taking his 1964 Impala to car shows, deer hunting with his grandkids, gardening, and being outdoors.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly Marker, of Albion; a daughter, Kristine (Scott Weiss) Pfeiffer, of Fort Wayne; two sons, Nicholas (Rhonda Sayles) Reeves, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, and Adam (Erin) Brady, of Rome City; a son-in-law, Todd McClurg, of Rome City; four grandchildren, Jerid Pfeiffer, Megyn Pfeiffer, Simon Reeves and Madilynn Brady; two sisters, Joy King, of Texas, and Marsha Coon, of Warsaw; and a brother, Frank Marker, of Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, April (Marker) McClurg; and two brothers, Ronnie Marker and Kerry Marker.
Visitation is on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 4-6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
