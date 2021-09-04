GRABILL — Dennis Alan Bennett, 72, of Grabill, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Caseville, Michigan.
Born in Wolf Lake, Indiana, on April 28, 1949, he was a son of Marvin J. and Marjorie E. (Maggart) Bennett.
He graduated from Columbia City High School and was the FFA President in 1967, and a 4-H 10-year member. He also graduated from North Carolina State, Repperts Auctioneer School and served as the military police in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He worked for Allen County Soil Conservation Service, Moormans Manufacturing Co., for 25 years, he was a Realtor and auctioneer with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., and was the owner of Infinity Casket, Vault, and Monument Co.
He was active in the Harlan and Grabill communities, founding and organizing The Spring Fling Charity Event for the last 10 years.
He loved fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Malinda (Cearbaugh) Bennett; daughters, Heather (Michael) Broda, of Indianapolis, Stephanie (Daniel) Bass, of Fort Wayne and Malissa (Thomas Saunders) Bennett, of Huntertown; grandchildren, Avery Broda, Landon Broda, Alivia Currington, Madaline Currington, Emma Saunders, Colin Bass and Josephine Bass; brother and best friend, Claude Bennett, of Columbia City; and sisters, Claudia (Rich Lange) Goodman, of Madison, Florida, Kathi (Keith) Roman, of Columbia City and Lisa (Ron) Campbell, of Richmond, Virginia.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Harlan United Methodist, 16434 IN-37, Harlan, IN 46743.
Private family burial was at Oakgrove Compton Cemetery, in Whitley County, Indiana.
