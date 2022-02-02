Delmar Reimer
COLUMBIA CITY — Delmar Duane Reimer, 81, of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 12:20 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City, where he was admitted on Jan. 27, 2022.
Born on Sept. 26, 1940, in Allen County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Paul C. and Sarah Annabell (Steel) Reimer. Growing up in Columbia Twp., Whitley County, he completed elementary school at Columbia Twp. School.
Working on the farm from his childhood, he began livestock hauling soon after receiving a driver’s license. He continued livestock hauling throughout his life. He worked for Special Truck in New Haven for about five years, then joined Steve Reiff, Inc., South Whitley, working as a painter and maintenance man for nearly 20 years.
Growing an annual vegetable garden, he grew a wide variety of produce. Enjoying the outdoors, he liked to walk in the woods, go fishing, hunting, and trapping. His walks were usually accompanied by his faithful dogs that he had over the years. Fond of all animals, he leaves behind 14 cats that lived on his farm.
He was a member of Eberhard Lutheran Church and will be laid to rest at the Eberhard Cemetery.
Surviving are siblings Patricia Hartman, Brice Reimer, both of Columbia City and Judith Thompson, of South Whitley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Harry F., Paul Jr., Richard I., Franklin E., Robert W., Louis D., Price L., and Larry A. Reimer; and a sister, Betty Treece Green.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation is from noon until the service Friday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Eberhard Lutheran Church or Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
