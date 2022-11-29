COLDWATER, Michigan — Ralph R. Johnston Jr., age 69, of Coldwater, Michigan, and formerly of Garrett, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1953, in Fort Wayne to Ralph R. Johnston Sr. and Dorothy (Franklin) Johnston.
Ralph honorably served his country in the United States Army for six years. His specialty in the Army was aircraft maintenance.
He married Jennifer Nicole on January 26, 1974, in North Carolina. She resides in Coldwater.
Ralph worked at Selking International in Fort Wayne for 20 years and then Grossman and Sons, also in Fort Wayne, for 15 years retiring in 2016. Ralph enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He was a member of Garrett American Legion Post 178.
Survivors include his wife; Jennifer Johnston of Coldwater, Michigan; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Jennifer Johnston of Garrett; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Michael Anderson of Garrett; one grandson, Tyler Vogel; sister, Judy Coonrod of New Haven; sister, Sherryl Millikan of Churubusco; sister, Pam Odom of Mississippi; sister, Cynthia Kipfer of Bluffton; sister, Angie Hockenberry of Monroeville; brother, Johnny Johnston of Fort Wayne; brother; Steve Johnston of Texas; and a brother, Joseph Johnston of Fort Wayne.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Lenny Stringer officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
