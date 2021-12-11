HAMILTON — Terry Lee Smith, 54, of Hamilton passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his home.
He was born on April 24, 1967, in Fort Wayne to Thomas L. and Vergine M. (Hively) Smith. Terry graduated from Fremont High School in Fremont and received a bachelor’s degree in business from Ball State University, Muncie.
He had worked 30 years as a claims supervisor for Walmart in Angola.
Surviving is his fiancée, Renee Stetzel of Hamilton; son, Brayden Smith of Hamilton; stepson, Jeremiah Zehr-Stetzel of Hamilton; two sisters, Kay Smith of Santa Rosa, California and Debbie (Mike) Wyss of Fremont; nieces, Corinne Barlow of New York and Megan Foster of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Thomas L. (Nancy) Smith; mother, Vergine M. Smith; sister, Connie Barlow; and nephew, Bradley Barlow.
A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online through the website weichtfh.com. Local arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
