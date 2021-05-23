HUDSON — Constance “Connie” M. Gantt, 84, of Hudson, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.
She was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Whitley County to Joseph Long and Jossie (Clyburn) Long. They preceded her in death.
Connie was a high school graduate from Churubusco High School in 1954. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post 2749 in Kendallville.
Connie worked for Magnavox. After moving to Florida, she worked as a comptroller for Hyatt and office manager for Gatorland.
She loved to travel, her dogs, gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Severe of Hudson; son, William Gantt of Hudson; four grandchildren, Megan Severe, Ryan Severe, Nikki Blake and William Joel Gantt; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Billie A. Gantt, in 1992 and a brother, Ed Long.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Burial will take place at Wright Cemetery in Hudson.
Friends and family will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, Indiana and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Preferred memorials are to Noble County Humane Society.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, in Decatur, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.