FORT WAYNE — Christopher J. Gravens, 66, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Englewood Health and Rehab in Fort Wayne.
He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Jan. 24, 1955, a son of William S. and Ann E. (McElman) Gravens.
He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and worked with Union 213.
Christopher is survived by his sisters, Carol Williams, of Decatur, Indiana, and Susan (Randy) Johnson, of Rome City, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Billy and David Gravens.
There will be no services for Christopher, per his request.
Arrangements were handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur.
