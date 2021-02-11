LAGRANGE — William Franklin “Bill” Darnell, age 59, of LaGrange, Indiana, succumbed to his battle against cancer on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. He passed away peacefully at his residence with his children by his side.
Bill was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 5, 1962, to Randle Irvan Darnell and Nanette (York) Whithead.
He was employed with the Indiana Department of Transportation for 18 years.
Bill enjoyed the outdoors, cutting wood and hunting. His passion was working in the garage doing mechanic and auto body work.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marife Darnell and their daughter, Sophia Darnell, both of LaGrange; his first wife of 37 years and mother of their two daughters, Cathy Page, of Kendallville, Tiffany (Scott) Amadon, of Kendallville and Kasey (Danny) Michels, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Zhoee Michels, Madison Myers, C.J. Myers, Marcus Myers, Lakota Hacker and Lincoln Amadon; sister, Martha Jean Darnell, of Roseville, Michigan, and Wanda (Scott) Murphy, of Quincy, Michigan; and brother, Randy Darnell, of Ferndale, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Kailyn Isabel Adams.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Chapel Church, 4340 S. C.R. 1170E, Stroh, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be sent to Parkview Noble Hospice.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
