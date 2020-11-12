AUBURN — Joseph Anthony Ridenour, 61, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Friday Nov. 6, 2020.
He enjoyed working for Auburn Plumbing and Heating, and loved spending time with friends and family.
Joseph was born on Feb. 25, 1959, in Auburn, to Theodore and Joan Dewitt Ridenour.
He is survived by children, Jacquelyn (Andrew) Hipps, Carissa (Michael) Chester and Meghan Ridenour and Adam Ridenour; grandchildren, Spencer and Liam Hipps; and siblings, Thomas (Sheila) Ridenour, Kathy (Ed) Eldridge and James Ridenour.
Calling and visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. 18th St., Auburn, Indiana.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.