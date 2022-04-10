Darlene Brewer
ANGOLA — Darlene J. Brewer, age 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
Darlene was a former member of the Hamilton Fish and Game Club. She enjoyed working crosswords, collecting anything to do with cows and spending time with her dog, Brandy.
Darlene was born on May 20, 1937, in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of John W. and Ania J. (Simmons) Kemery.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Penland and Rex (Norma) Penland, both of Angola and James (Dave Combs) Penland, of Hamilton; daughters, Linda Penland, of Fremont and Pamela Penland, of Angola; six grandchildren, Travis, Matthew, Erika, Dayton, Samantha and Colton; great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Mia and Carson; and a sister, Darola (Dow) Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister and brother-in-law, Caroline (Paul) Clark.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., at H. E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation, with Chaplain Rodney Snyder officiating.
Private interment will take place at Flint Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.