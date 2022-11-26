COLUMBIA CITY — Paul McIntosh, 70, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Born on Jan. 25, 1952, in Hazard, Kentucky, he was the son of Eugene and Willa Mae (Daniels) McIntosh.
As a teenager, his family moved to South Whitley, Indiana, where he went on to graduate from Whitko High School with the Class of 1970.
On Nov. 29, 1970, he married Victoria Vasquez, whom he had met while they worked together at Penguin Point.
For more than 45 years, Paul worked at Dalton Foundry in Warsaw. After a kidney transplant in 2011, Paul retired as a welder in 2013.
He was a jack of all trades. Paul not only was a self taught skilled metal fabricator, but he also was a gifted carpenter. He helped build on to numerous homes, add decks, remodel, built go-karts for his grandkids, and even modified his own El Camino into four wheel drive.
Paul loved his family, he was a good dad, and excelled as a Papaw! He was quiet, but had a joking personality. Paul would do anything to help someone in need and will be missed by many. He found relaxation in fishing and camping. He always looked forward to taking family camp outings or taking his family to his favorite secret fishing spot, "Paul's Lake", or going on a fishing trip with his son. Paul also enjoyed taking his El Camino to car shows where he had won numerous awards.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Vicky McIntosh; children, Chris McIntosh, Renee (Ron) Pepple, Missy (Jason) Vincent, and Bobbie (Kevin) Eiler; son-at-heart, Charlie (Mindy) Vasquez; daughter-in-law, Kristi McIntosh; sisters, Phyllis (Tom) Reed, Karen "Sue" Crawford, and Donna Lafollette; brothers, Rick McIntosh, Alger "Doc" (Shelley) McIntosh, and Ray (Helen) McIntosh; aunt, Hazel Thompson; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and was expecting another great-granddaughter.
Along with his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife's parents, Rafael and Victoria Vasquez; and nephews, Josh Vasquez, Judd Reed, and Tim Kilgore.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Nolt Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest on his and Vicky's 52nd wedding anniversary.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory toward his final expenses, in care of DeMoney-Grimes.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Paul's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
