HAMILTON — Judith Mae Long, 79, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at AMG Specialty Hospital-Central Indiana, Muncie, Indiana, surrounded by her family.
Judy was born on July 19, 1943, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Opal (Dirr) Kunsman.
Judy was a 1961 graduate of Edon High School.
She married Ronald E. Long on Feb. 15, 1961, in Edon, Ohio, and he survives.
Judy worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for more than 20 years, until her retirement in 2003.
She was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church and the Edon Fire Belles-Fire Department Auxiliary.
Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed baking for her family and friends and traveling with their best friends, Wayne and Char Word.
Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Ronald Long, of Hamilton, Indiana; their two children, Nancy (Chris) Miller, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Todd Long, of Hamilton, Indiana; five grandchildren, Cory (Braye) Miller, Sadie (Corey) Fenstermaker, Casandra Long, Briana Long and Keegan (Hanna) Long; seven great-grandchildren, Phynnigan Miller, Navie Miller, Oliver Miller, Jude Fenstermaker, Dylan Fenstermaker, Declan Palladino and Peyton Long; four brothers, Jerry Kunsman, Bill (Sharon) Kunsman, Bob (Melinda) Kunsman, and Mike (Gail) Kunsman.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, infant Beverly Ann Kunsman and Connie Bidwell; and brother, Richard Kunsman.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, Indiana, with a Memorial Service celebrating Judy’s life, beginning at noon in the church, with Pastor Mike Slagle officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, Hamilton, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
