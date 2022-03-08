ANDERSON — Richard Adam “Dick” Bottomley, 85, of Anderson, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at his residence, following a brief illness.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1936, in Mount Vernon, Indiana, to Oscar and Loretta (Alles) Bottomley. His proudest accomplishments were graduating with a bachelor's degree from Wabash College, earning his Eagle Scout and serving in the United States Marine Corp.
He was a financial advisor and retired in 2016, after 50 years of continuous employment, starting with Thomson McKinnon Securities and ending with Wells Fargo Advisors. One of his greatest pleasures was educating people on how to invest their money.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anderson. He enjoyed spending his summers at Lake James in Angola, Indiana, where he water skied and loved being with all of his family, friends, and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Suzanne (Weiss) Bottomley, of Anderson; three children, Stephen (Lori) Bottomley, David C. Bottomley and Elizabeth Ice; four grandchildren, Sarah (Josh) Holmes, Daniel Bottomley, Benjamin Ice and Ashley Ice; two great-grandchildren, Ruby and Isabelle Holmes; three sisters, Rita Watson, Martha Spataro, and Mary K. (Alan) Gumberts; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Jack Watson.
A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anderson, with Father Marty Sandhage officiating.
A burial will take place in Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana, at a later date.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Wabash College.
Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled the funeral arrangements.
Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.