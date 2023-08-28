HAMILTON — Phyllis Ann Foley, 84 years, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Laurels of Dekalb, Butler, Indiana.
Phyllis was born on May 14, 1939, in Ashley, Indiana, the daughter of the late Robert Henry and Thelma Vae (Wise) Schannen Sr.
She was a 1957 graduate of Pleasant Lake High School.
Phyllis married George L. Coney on May 24, 1956, and the marriage ended in divorce. She then married Jerry B. Foley on May 26, 1984, in Mackinaw Island, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2020.
Phyllis was a bus driver for Rise Incorporated and Angola MSD. She was also a lifelong farmer, getting up at 5:30 a.m. to milk the cows, before she drove her bus route.
Phyllis was affiliated with Hamilton Church of Christ.
She was a member of the Angola Moose Lodge and Hamilton Fish and Game Club. Phyllis ran her sewing shop for 20 years, she also enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing and tending to her vegetable gardens.
Surviving are her three children, Donna (Don) Abbott, of Golden Lake, Angola, Indiana, Douglas (Dodie) Coney, of Lawrence, Michigan, and Diana Nall, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marilyn (Stephen) Newman, of Hudson, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, George Coney and Jerry Foley; one daughter, Deborah Firestone; and her brother, Robert Henry Schannen Jr.
Visitation for Phyllis Ann Foley will be on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, Indiana, beginning at 11 a.m., followed by funeral services at 1 p.m., on Thursday, with Scott Ailes, Minister, officiating.
Interment will follow at Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or to Hamilton Fire and Rescue Department.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.