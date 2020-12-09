FREMONT — John Walter McBride, age 84, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1936, in Garrett, Indiana, to Charles Rival and Digna Catherine (Sobasky) McBride. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Garrett High School in 1954.
He was also involved in boxing, and fought in the Golden Gloves for three years.
After high school, John served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
John married Carolyn A. Brown on May 5, 1956, in Garrett, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 2011.
He retired from Dana-Weatherhead in Columbia City, Indiana, in 1998.
John attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
He also enjoyed fishing in his younger years.
Survivors include his sons, John A. (Connie) McBride, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Mike W. (Susan) McBride, of Fremont, Indiana; five grandchildren, Victor, Nicole, Becky, Betsy and Tristan; and three brothers, Rival (Brenda) McBride, of Columbia City, Indiana, Jerald (Joyce) McBride, of Garrett, Indiana, and Steve (Barb) McBride, of Garrett, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Father Robert Showers will officiate the service.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to the services from noon to 1 p.m., Friday at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will follow the services at Fremont Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
The Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257 Color Guard will provide military honors at the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
