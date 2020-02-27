BUTLER — Donald D. Clifton Jr., 84, of Butler/Corunna, Indiana, passed away at Aperion Care of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 19, 1936, to Donald Clifton Sr., and Ruth Helen (Wilcox) Clifton G’Feller.
He married Mary Jackson on Jan. 16, 2010.
Donald worked as a tool and die machine operator.
He enjoyed tinkering with cars, motor sport racing, which he did in his younger years, and hunting.
He is survived by his son, Odin Edward (Valerie) Clifton, of Angola, Indiana; and daughters, Tammy Lisa Clifton and companion, Blake Hissong, of Butler, Indiana, and Dawn Marie Hankey, of Auburn, Indiana. Also surviving are his 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Clifton, on Sept. 25, 2018; son, Donald D. Clifton III; granddaughter, Roslyn Archibald; and great-grandson, Samuel Archibald.
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
