GARRETT — Juanita L. Plimpton, age 79, died on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Betz Nursing Home, Auburn, Indiana.
Juanita was born on Oct. 15, 1943, in Harriman, Tennessee, to Hubert C. and Mary (Pressley) Thomas, and they preceded her in death.
She married Jack L. Plimpton on Nov. 11, 1989, in Garrett, Indiana. She was a homemaker.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Jack L. Plimpton, of Garrett, Indiana; three sons, Rick Zolman, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Steve Zolman, of Garrett, Indiana, and Scott (Wendy) Zolman, of Kendallville, Indiana; daughter, Diane (Matt) Smith, of Auburn, Indiana; 12 grandchildren, Amanda (Justin Roeder) Zolman, Meagen (Dane) Rust, Maddy (Drew) Keil, Trent (Tascha) Zolman, Colton (Carly) Riccius, Chance Riccius, Brandon Zolman, Austin Zolman, Anna Zolman, Emma Zolman, Marcy Treesh and Coby Treesh; and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Zolman; great-granddaughter, Kelsey Kate Zolman; parents, Hubert and Mary Thomas; and brother, Charles Thomas.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
Services will take place at 1 p.m., on Friday at Thomas Funeral Home, with Pastor Jon Hunter officiating.
Burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Rotary International — Polio Plus Program.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.