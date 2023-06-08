BUTLER — Thomas Robert Jackson II, 47, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his home in Butler.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1975, in Auburn, Indiana, to Thomas Robert Jackson and Connie Harvey.
Thomas was a veteran of the United States Army.
He worked at various steel mills in the local area.
Thomas married Beth A. (Shaw) Patrick on Dec. 31, 2022, in Butler.
Surviving are his wife, Beth Jackson, of Butler; father, Thomas Robert Jackson, of Texas; two children, Tiffany Jackson, of Kendallville and Keith Jackson, of Ohio; three step-children, Kelia and Travis Viecelli, of Butler, Damian Patrick, of Waterloo and Judi Patrick and Caleb Smith, of Butler; 12 grandchildren, Bently Viecelli, Julian Viecelli, Bryson Edsall, Landen Wallen, Noah Viecelli, Alayna Wallen, Kailyn Viecelli, Amiri Collins, Gracelyn Viecelli, Karsyn Grimm, Nevaeh Jackson and Nevaeh Smith; sister, Casey and Ryan Davis, of Texas; and a brother, Waylon Jackson, of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Harvey
Services will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.