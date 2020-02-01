AUBURN — Florence B. Traster, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She was born in Kosciusko County, Indiana, to Ervin “Perry” and Georgie (Noble) Fender.
She worked for Auburn Rubber Company for 15 years, Rieke Corporation for 20 years, and Walmart for seven years, before retiring on April 5, 2010.
She was a member of Ladies of the Moose in Auburn and Butler Church of Christ. She attended Agape Assembly of God Church in Waterloo.
Surviving are six children and spouses, Hope Warner and her friend, Troy Huff, of Hamilton, Beverly and Rick DeLong, of Auburn, Madge and Terry King, of Waterloo, Archie and Mary Traster, of Garrett, Paul Traster, of Auburn, and Joseph and Lisa Traster, of Auburn; 31 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, 27 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Agnus Fender, of Ashley; three sisters, Violet Kurtz, of Cape Coral, Florida, Emma Turner, of North Carolina, and Janet Maddalone, of Auburn; and a sister-in-law, June Fender, of Angola.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Hullet Fender, Ernest Fender and Richard Fender; a sister, Beverly Stevens; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Calling is Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
