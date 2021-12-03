SHIPSHEWANA — Brent A. Hooley, 67, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 4:44 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on March 14, 1954, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Francis and Dolores (Nelson) Hooley.
On May 7, 1988, in Shipshewana, he married Deanna Jo Boseker. She died on June 16, 2019.
Surviving are a daughter, Shannon (Todd) Kersey, of Greenwood; three sons, Brandon (Kristie) Hooley, of Shipshewana, Ryan (Ashley) Hooley, of Rolling Prairie and Nathaniel (Ashly) Hooley, of Mason City, Iowa; nine grandchildren; brother, Brian Hooley, of Shipshewana.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Brent was a member of Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene.
He was currently an over-the-road truck driver for Ray's Transport. He had previously worked as an EMT/Paramedic for McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville and LaGrange Hospital; as a reserve officer for the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department; and had his pilot’s license.
Brent had a love for photography and would often send pictures from his travels to his family. He also had a Culinary Arts degree and a passion for cooking.
Brent absolutely loved and adored his grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 1 p.m., funeral service on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Francis Warren.
Burial will be at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Memorials may be given to The Nazarene Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
