Guy Willis

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Guy B. Willis, 90, passed away on Sunday July 3, 2023, at Solaris Nursing Home in Pensacola Florida.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1932, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Charles Garrett Willis and Ava Winthrup.
He joined the Army in 1953, and served until 1955, as an Engineering Clerk in the Korean War.
He married Alice "Joan" Melchi on May 12, 1956, and they were married for 62 years.
He was your devoted Angola mailman for 25 years.
He was a man who would do anything for anyone who was in need. He always went over and above to keep his people safe and happy. He loved his gardening back in the day, playing cards and games with friends. Some of you remember him as our little league baseball coach, (which he was the best.)
Surviving are his son, Mark (Ann) Willis, of Pensacola Florida; three grandchildren, Shane Willis, of Pensacola Florida, Lindy ( Jaya) Derrickson, of Pensacola Florida, and Bree Biddle, of Waterloo, Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Jake Derrickson, Luke Derrickson, Riley Jones, Tate Geraghty and Lailaa Geraghty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, "Joan"; and son, Jeff Willis.
There will be no services at this time.
Please send memorials in Guy's memory to Steuben County Cancer Association. P.O. 28 Angola, IN46703.
