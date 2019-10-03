AUBURN — Betty L. DeWitt, 89, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at her home in Auburn.
She was born in Indian Head, Pennsylvania, on July 24, 1930, to Peter and Emma (Miller) Sleasman.
She was a 1948 graduate of Connellsville High School, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania.
Betty was a homemaker, an avid reader, and student of the Bible. She was also a great seamstress.
Her family was her pride and joy, and meant everything to her.
She was a very active and faithful member of Indian Village Church of God.
She belonged to the Dorcas Circle of the church and was a longtime member of Chatter Bells Home Demonstration Club.
She married William C. DeWitt on Aug. 6, 1950, in Hagerstown, Maryland, and he passed away Jan. 1, 2010.
Surviving are two sons and four daughters, Sandi (Frank) Davis, of Fort Wayne, Bill DeWitt, of Pemberville, Ohio, Susan (Dan) Davis, of Garrett, Rick (Lori) DeWitt, of Auburn, Sheri (Mark) George, of Auburn, and Shelly (Rick) Richter, of Indianapolis; 15 grandchildren, Cristy Greene, Brian (Amber) Davis, Lisa (Ron) Hickman, Nathan (Chelsea) DeWitt, Jesse DeWitt, Isaac (Annie) DeWitt, Emerald (Jared) Yorke, Jedd Davis, Mellow (Thoger) Lund, Calvin George, Claire George, Clayton George, Cailyn George, Drew Richter, Riley Richter, and Kiersten Richter; 15 great-grandchildren, Hollitte Greene, Hayden Greene, Tristen Davis, Bryson Davis, Halle Davis, Caden Davis, Morgan Davis, Troy Hickman, Brantley Hickman, Maddie Hickman, Abby Hickman, Baltazar Lund, Judah Yorke, Soloman Yorke, and Noah DeWitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister and her husband, Thelma and Russell Pritts; and a brother and his wife, Donald and Arlene Sleasman.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with Ben Gates officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given in Betty’s name to Bear Lake Church Camp, Chapel Fund.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
