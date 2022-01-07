GARRETT — Carol Evon Shine, 81, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1940, in Auburn, Indiana, to Harold and Harriett (Gulick) Shellenberger. Carol was a graduate of Garrett High School.
Carol married Timothy J. “Tim” Shine on Sept. 9, 1978, in Dallas, Texas, and he passed away on Jan. 29, 2020.
She worked as an escrow officer for Southwest Land Title and later retired from Chicago Title Company.
Carol was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett.
She enjoyed volunteering at the Cup of Blessing Coffee Shop in Garrett and socializing and traveling with the XYZ Group from the church. Carol loved her dogs, Colt and Holly Rose.
Surviving are six children, Jeffery and Angela Grupp, of Rowlett, Texas, Michael and Tanya Grupp, of Loan Oak, Texas, Linda and Ronnie Wells, of Houston, Texas, Christopher and Tonya Grupp, of St. Louis, Michigan, Bradley Grupp, of Houston, Texas, and Brian and Maica Grupp, of The Colony, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., Garrett, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., Garrett, IN 46738.
To send condolence, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.