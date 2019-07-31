BUTLER — Wanda Lee Weicht, 71, of Butler, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1948, in War, West Virginia, to Jessie Hicks Sr., and Hazel (Green) Hicks.
Wanda married George “Geno” Weicht Sr., on June 19, 2010. He resides in Butler.
She worked at Tri-Wall Containers in Butler from 1979 until she retired in 2009.
She and Geno enjoyed going to the Eagles in Butler to listen to her sister sing and the bands play.
Most of all Wanda loved spending time with her family.
Her survivors include her husband, Geno Weicht, of Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Malissa Hicks, of Garrett; daughter and son-in-law; Eva and Tib Moore, of Waterloo; son and daughter-in-law; Sam and Trish Weicht, of Butler; and son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Katrina Weicht, of Butler; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Nathan Hicks, Johnny and Ali Roby, Darleen and Kaleb Smith, Nelson Jones, Megan Jones, Anthony Maenle, Dominic Weicht, Braden Weicht, Katie Weicht and Shandell Yilmaz; 21 great-grandchildren; special nephew and nieces, Henry Hicks Sr., Teresa (Glenn) Wolfe and Cina Osborn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandsons, Jessie Roby and Bruce Jones; four sisters, Flo Butler, Sussie Roy, Cindy Shipp and Darleen Hicks; and four brothers, Jesse Hicks, Joseph Hicks, Leslie Hicks and John Hicks.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 2-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery in Butler.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.