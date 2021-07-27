KENDALLVILLE — Mary Pauline (Donley) Butler, age 101, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on July 25, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Mrs. Butler was born in St. Joe, Indiana, on April 16, 1920, to Fred and Mary (Wilmot) Donley.
She graduated from St. Joe High School in 1938, and married Kenneth Max Butler on April 9, 1940, at the Justice of the Peace in Hicksville, Ohio.
Mary worked at several factories over the years. She began at General Electric and Smoller Dress Factory, both in Fort Wayne. Later, she worked at Gamemaster Garment Factory in Auburn. She retired from Taylor Made in Kendallville in 1986, after 17 years of service.
She loved to sew, read, do crossword puzzles, play solitaire and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Kenneth Lee and A. Christine Butler, of Avilla and Richard and Cathy Butler, of Ege; daughters, Barbara Jean and Robert Belschner, of Avilla, Linda Sue and Gary Stover, of Cromwell, Sandra Kay Hankins, of Avilla, Debra Elaine and Joe Ross, of Kendallville and Pamela Arlene and Ronald Walkup, of Kendallville; and daughter-in-law, Lois (Derrow) Butler, of Albion. Mary was blessed with 22 grandchildren; and many great-great-great grandchildren; and step-great- and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Butler; husband, Max; son, Joseph Harold Butler; two brothers, Wayne Harold Donley and Lawrence Albert Donley; two sisters, Ruth Porter and Zelma Lysher; and step-grandchild, Bobby Harris.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation at 9 a.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Josh Detro will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will be at Avilla Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
