PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Ardonna Frye, age 84, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Rome City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Life Care Center in Sarasota, Florida.
She was born on May 28, 1937, the daughter of William Earl and Minnie Irene (Hanlin) Sager in Jay County, Indiana.
On Sept. 18, 1955, she married Richard Frye at Sugar Grove Church of The Nazarene in Pennville, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Frye, of Punta Gorda, Florida; five children, Connie Nicodemus, of Albion, Indiana, Richard (Melody) Frye, of Elkhart, Indiana, Robert (Gale) Frye, of Punta Gorda, Florida, Randall (Trish) Frye, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Karen (Douglas) Hoover, of Howe, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, three sisters; a granddaughter, Katie Frye; and a son-in-law, Terry Nicodemus.
Ardonna retired from Silgan Plastics after many years of dedicated service.
She was an exceptional and hands-on grandmother. She attended all of her grandchildren’s games and events, no matter how far away. Ardonna loved to cook and bake. She was especially known for her homemade noodles and cookies, and when the grandkids ask for them, they got them! Ardonna also enjoyed birdwatching and feeders.
A funeral service will be held in Ardonna’s honor on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Troy Diersing will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the funeral home. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Monday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
