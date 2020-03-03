Ezra Watkins Mar 3, 2020 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ezra J. Watkins, 5 months old, of Garrett, Indiana, died unexpectedly, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at his Garrett home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you feel about Sen. Romney's "guilty" vote regarding President Trump? You voted: Strongly disapprove Disapprove Strongly approve Approve Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2 charged in double homicide after victims found shot inside crashed vanPickup truck crash kills Auburn manAuburn police pursuit ends with suspect crash near AvillaKendallville man charged in alleged 2015 rapeTwo take over Busche operations in Albion areaGarrett man charged with bomb threatAngola man arrested after high-speed chase in Noble CountyHowe homestead gets new lease on lifeSheriff seeks to crack down on jail contrabandMan arrested for soliciting child Images Videos CommentedCan't our county leaders sanctify something more worthy in God’s creation? (1) Top Ads Albion Village 3-2-20 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Council, commissioners discuss possible new sites for highway department Lincoln Marathon finish line moving from Memorial Stadium as turf is replaced Sports Brief Alumni News Scrapbook event helps Garrett Alumni Association Scholarship Fund News Briefs Butler City Court News Do just one thing: tips for today and the next six days to help environment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.