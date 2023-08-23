GROVE, Okla. — Dean Allen Betts, 63, of Grove, Oklahoma, formerly of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, to Kenneth and Dorothy (nee Hutton) Betts, Dean was raised in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Throughout his adult life he resided in various locations in northeast Indiana, and Fredonia, Kansas, before settling in Grove. Dean valued his work and family equally. He dedicated himself to two sometimes overlapping careers in restaurant management and tool and die making.
When not at work, he enjoyed spending time on the shooting range, often teaching firearms safety and shooting skills to his children. He also enjoyed spending time on the lake and found peace while on the water.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Joanne (nee Cole) Betts; sons, Adam (Abigail) Betts, Daniel (Chevas Hefflinger) Steinman, and Doug (Kara) Steinman; siblings, Dennis Betts, David (Sharon) Betts and Cynthia (Allan Franklin) Betts; and grandchildren, Dylan and Katelyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Douglas Betts.
A Celebration of Life is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at McIntyre Place, 116 S. Jackson St., Auburn with a sharing of memories beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited or Pheasants Forever.
For online condolences please visit www.harperfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.