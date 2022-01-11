PLEASANT LAKE — Karen May Stockwell, 79, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Astral at Auburn.
She was born on May 24, 1942, in Stroh, Indiana, to Floyd and Florence (Gravit) Perkins.
On Sept. 23, 1962, in Stroh, she married Lynn S. Stockwell. He survives.
Mrs. Stockwell retired after 19 years as a bookkeeper for the Steuben County Highway Department. Karen enjoyed working aside Lynn on the farm and especially enjoyed taking care of the calves.
She was a member of Stroh Church of Christ. She served on the Steuben County 4-H Board and was a former member of Salem Township Homemakers Club.
Also surviving are a daughter, Brenda (Rick) Shipe, of Pleasant Lake; two sons, Kevin (Lisa) Stockwell, of Hudson and Tom (Patti) Stockwell, of Noblesville; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Martha (Mickey) Relford, of Chicago and Marilyn (Dan) Faulkner, of Wolcottville; two brothers, Miles (Judy) Perkins, of Stroh and Jim (Linda) Perkins, of Wolcottville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Annetta Whittig; and a niece, Amy Beer.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson, with Pastor Mike Hamm officiating.
Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery near Hudson.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Danny Shipe, Kyle Stockwell, Derick Shipe, Jennifer Barclay, Jessica Conrad, Laura VanRoessel and Rachel Stockwell.
Visitation is on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 3-6 p.m., at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Stroh Church of Christ or Parkinson’s Foundation.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
