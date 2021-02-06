GARRETT — Garnel Handshoe Jr., age 64, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
He was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Sept. 1, 1956, to Garnel “Tom” Handshoe and Patricia Lou (Trowbridge) Engle.
He married Shirley Kay Scott in August 2016.
Jr. was a drag racing fan. He loved going bowling and playing softball, shuffleboard, darts and euchre.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Handshoe; daughters, Carrie and Aron Mantlem, of Howe and Jenafer Liebing, of Kendallville; sons, James and Jenny Handshoe, of Fishers, Jeremy Handshoe, of Howe and Gabriel Handshoe, of Rincon, Georgia; five grandchildren and their spouses, Benjamin and Lawanda Handshoe, of Angola, Elizabeth and Doug McMillen, of Ashley, Zachary and Paige Mantle, of Angola, Clara Handshoe and Carter Handshoe, both of Fishers; half-brother, George Brumbaugh, of Garrett; and half-sister, Cathy Roberts, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Christina Mae in 1993; and sisters, Rose Ann Deveraux and Christina See.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Darr officiating.
The service will be live streamed on the Hite Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.