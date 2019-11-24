Donald Hartley
ANGOLA — Donald D. Hartley, 81 of Angola, Indiana, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1938.
Donald was raised on a farm in Wells County by his grandparents. Growing up on the farm taught Don about hard work.
Upon graduation from Rock Creek High School in 1956, he married Judith Durr. Together they raised their three sons in Fort Wayne.
Donald was an entrepreneur and owned, along with his wife Judy, several businesses throughout his life. He would rather be working than golfing or fishing.
He loved spending summers at the lake and winters at Fort Myers beach and traveling. Don was not one to sit and relax. He always had “something to do”. He loved being outside on his golf cart, chatting with friends and campers at West Otter Lake Campground.
Don and his wife, Theresa, enjoyed going to Notre Dame women’s basketball games and Notre Dame hockey games, as well as traveling. He dog-sledded and fished for halibut in Alaska, took train trips through the Canadian Rockies and even drove an Indy car at 120 mph around the Brickyard when he was 79 years old. Don lived a full life and was loved by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy, in 2002; and a son, Douglas (Michelle) Hartley, in August 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Theresa Hartley; sons, Jeff (Jill) Hartley, of Orlando, Florida, and Scott (Tami) Hartley, of Angola; his fur buddy, Izzy; grandchildren, Dawn Robinette, Danielle Hartley, Doug (DJ) Hartley Jr., Jessica Wheaton, Stephanie Hartley, Nick Hartley, Zack Hartley, Meghan Flynn, Madison Jenkins, Dakota Hartley, Gunnar Hartley and Michael Jones; 13 great-grandchildren; stepson, Jason (Jodi) Faulkner, of Phoenix, Arizona; and stepdaughter, Jenni Faulkner-Jones (Mark Roeda), of South Bend.
To respect his wishes, there will be no services.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
