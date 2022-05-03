ANGOLA — Brenda A. Howard, 80, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on March 12, 1942, in Laud, Indiana, to Melvin and Henrietta (Horn) Shaw.
Brenda had worked at Micromatic Textron in Angola Indiana, retiring in 2005, after 31 years of service.
She married Fred Howard on Nov. 27, 1992.
Surviving are her sons, Donald (Dawn) Freed, of Angola, Indiana, and Denver (Rita) Freed, of Ashley, Indiana; brother, James (Shirley) Shaw, of Columbia City, Indiana; and sister, Judith Doehrman, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Howard, on June 22, 2014; two sons, Jeffery Freed and Gary Freed; and two brothers, Melvin Shaw and Merlin Shaw.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m., on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Private burial will be at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
