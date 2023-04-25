Edward Moorhouse

ALBION —Edward J. "Buzzy" Moorhouse, 58, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the presence of his family.
Born on Feb. 26, 1965, in Kendallville, Indiana, he was a son of Edward H. and Becky (Keister) Moorhouse.
He was a 1983 graduate of Central Noble High School and ITT Fort Wayne, with a degree in Automotive Technology.
Buzzy then followed his dream and opened "Quality Repair", which he ran from 1989 until 2018. He was also owner of EMI Rentals at 7th Street Park.
Well-known in the area, he was often asked about car problems and how to fix things. Buzzy was known for his wit and enjoying life to the fullest. He truly didn't know a stranger, and was always willing to lend a hand. He was an avid GTO enthusiast, and enjoyed working on his '65 tri-power GTO, that he was restoring.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Albion Post #246.
Buzzy is survived by his son, Brit E. (Reagan Hines) Moorhouse; daughter, Natalie (Brock) Smolek; wife, Tammy (Rimmel) Moorhouse; mother, Becky Moorhouse; grandsons, River Moorhouse and Walker Moorhouse, and grandson, baby boy Smolek, soon to arrive; and sisters, LeAnn Gray and Paula Rush. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward H. Moorhouse.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m., on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation from 2 p.m., until service time.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Contributions in Buzzy's memory may be directed to Albion American Legion Post #246.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
