BUTLER — Thomas M. Bacon, 70, of Butler, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb.
Tom was born on Dec. 16, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of the late Arthur and Bonnie Bacon.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and had been employed by Regal Dry Cleaning before retirement.
Surviving are his children, Amanda (Scott) Lower, Shawn Bacon and Erik Derrow; siblings, Arthur Bacon, Steve Bacon and Sandy; and grandchildren, Kristan Stephens, Konner Lower and Natalie Lower.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior.
Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Navy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.