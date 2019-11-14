BUTLER — Michael Robert Cummins, 56, died on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Bethesda, Maryland, on Aug. 3, 1963. His mother is Janet C. (Sovine) Cummins, of Greenville, South Carolina, and his father is Dr. Larry E. (Cindy) Cummins, of Shelby, North Carolina.
Michael was a machinist/tool & die maker for 40 years, working the last few years at Tower Automotive in Auburn.
He fought a stoic 11-month battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was a family man who loved his kids, grandkids, working with his hands, nature, hunting, planting (trees and sunflowers), gardening, motorcycle riding and shooting sports. Mike had a love of the outdoors, strong work ethic, being kind to people, always lending a hand to help out, and had a special way of showing people that the most important thing in life is just being together and enjoying each other’s company.
He married Jennifer Voirol on May 30, 1992, in Fort Wayne, and she survives.
He is also survived by a son, Taylor (Carrie) Cummins, of St. Joe; and a daughter, Nadine Cummins and her fiancé, Jon Bertoia, of Angola; two grandchildren, Scott and Riley Cummins; two sisters and a brother, Tammy Cummins, of Lexington, Virginia, Becka (Kevin) Davidson, of Concord, North Carolina, and Josef (Angie) Cummins, of Greenville, South Carolina; his mother-in-law, Sandra Voirol, of Harlan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stuart (Cathy) Voirol, of Harlan, and Brent (Lisa) Voirol, of Spencerville.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Cummins; two brothers, Jeffery Cummins and Danial Cummins; and father-in-aw, Dennis Voirol.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be given in Mike’s memory to his family, to help with funeral and medical expenses.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
