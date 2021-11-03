Dora Pressler
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Dora Lucile “Lucy” Pressler, age 95, of Riverside, California, and formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 12:58 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Riverside Community Hospital, Riverside, California.
Born on July 7, 1926, in Kosciusko County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Dale and Harriet (Farber) Method.
Lucy attended grade school in a one-room country schoolhouse in rural Kosciusko County, before moving to Columbia City in 1939. She attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 1944.
On March 27, 1946, Lucy married Eugene L. Pressler at First Church of God, Columbia City.
During her working career, Lucy worked several years at Weatherhead-Columbia Products, Columbia City Builders Supply, Columbia City High School as secretary to Principal Max Gandy, and United Telephone Company, Columbia City, where she retired from.
Lucy had been a member of First Church of God since 1940. She taught third grade Sunday school for 30 years and was in charge of the church tape ministry and visitation since 1958.
Lucy was an encourager to others whenever possible. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, and refinishing furniture in her free time.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl Ruhlman and Lee Pressler, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Rebecca (Micheal) Barnes, of Riverside, California; grandchildren, Erik (Vicki) Kim, Stacie (Greg) Hennig, Kristine (Darrin) Miernicki, Shayler (Ronda) Barnes, Aaron (Kristen) Barnes, Megan (Jake) Wolfe, Daniel Pressler, Jason (Lisa) Pressler, Todd Pressler and Michelle Pressler. She also had 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Pressler; son, Brad Pressler; sister, Betty Goudy; and brother, Orval “Wayne” Method.
Funeral services for Lucy will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling two hours prior to service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at South Park Annex Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lucy, may be made to Bear Lake Church of God Camp.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or to sign the online guest register.
