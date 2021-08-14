LAGRANGE — Gertrude L. Burgi, 98, of LaGrange, Indiana, died, on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
She was born on April 5, 1923, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Oliver and Edith (Hutchinson) Rynearson.
Gertie was a homemaker and a farmer.
On Jan. 28, 1945, she married E. Palmer Burgi in LaGrange.
She was a member of the Home Economics club. She loved to play Bridge, board games with the grandkids and taking the grandkids pond fishing. Traveling with her husband and family was also a big passion of Gertie’s.
Gertrude was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in LaGrange.
Surviving are her daughter, Shirley (Walter) Pascal, of South Haven, Michigan; a son, Gary (Monica) Burgi, of Hilliard, Ohio; a daughter- in-law, Tina Burgi, of LaGrange; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Palmer; two sons, Craig Burgi and Ray Burgi; five sisters; and four brothers.
Cremation is taking place and there will be no services at this time.
Gertrude was a 40-year survivor of breast cancer and memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.