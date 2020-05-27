WOLCOTTVILLE — Ryan Daniel Barker, 20, of Westler Lake, Wolcottville, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1999, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Andrew and Nikki (Sturgis) Barker.
Ryan was a 2018 graduate of Westview High School. He then went on to Ball State University to work toward a degree in exercise science.
He loved his family so very much and always put them first. He also had a special love for animals and rescued two dogs, Rondo and Luna.
His roommate, Jairo, summarized Ryan’s life: “a guy who loves fishing, working out, hanging out and just relaxing and having fun and of course food, but who most importantly loves Chipotle. A guy who is always there for anyone who needs help in any way possible. A brother who is there to have fun when most people need it. A friend who just wants to go out and have an adventure. He is one in a million, he is a lovable guy, he is an inspiration, and he is always happy even in rough times. You can meet up with that guy at any time and he would just smile and wanna catch up with you and see how you are doing. He was my best friend, he helped me whenever he could, even when I didn’t have to ask, he was someone who would go out of his way to help you out and make sure you’re OK.”
He was also an avid IU basketball fan, loved the lake life, traveling and watching scary movies in the loft. He was an avid tennis player and played Frisbee golf.
Ryan is survived by his mother, Nikki Barker, of Westler Lake; a sister, Kylie and Devin Sharick, of Wolcottville; paternal grandparents, Dan and Joyce Barker, of Kendallville; uncles, Mike and Kira Sturgis, of Churubusco, and Dr. Tom Barker of Dallas, Texas; his girlfriend, Serenity Corlett, of Topeka; and six cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew W. Barker; maternal grandparents, Frank and Sharen Sturgis.
A viewing will be held at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Social gathering restrictions will be in place.
Due to the social gathering restrictions, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City, Indiana.
The Rev. Alven Salada will officiate the service and burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville.
Memorials may be donated in Ryan’s memory to ARK Animal Rescue & Adoption.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
