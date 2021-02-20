ROME CITY — Darwin Dale Boyles, age 77, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his home.
Darwin was born in Arcola, Indiana, on Nov. 21, 1943, to George Wesley Boyles and Juanita Carol (Clifford) Masters. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps for two tours during the Vietnam War.
He was a heavy equipment operator and proud member of International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150.
Darwin married Barbara Helen Skevington in Las Vegas on Christmas day, Dec. 25, 1990.
He was a life member of the Rome City American Legion Post 381 and a retired longtime volunteer firefighter with the Rome City Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Boyles, of Rome City; daughter, LeAnn and John Hillabrand, of Auburn; sons, Nathan Boyles, of Waterloo and Gregory Boyles, of Waterloo; grandchildren, Nicole Hillabrand, Paul Sparkman, Cory Hillabrand, Weston Hillabrand, Lydia Robinson and Elijah Robinson; several children from Iowa, including Duane Lee Boyles (deceased), Douglas Boyles, Randall Boyles, Todd A. Boyles, Anthony Boyles, Troy Boyles and Nena Boyles; grandsons, Toby Boyles and Cain Boyles; sisters, Donna and Art Atwater, of Howe and Marcia and John Kitchen, of Rome City; brother, Larry Boyles, of Florida; and stepbrother, Bobby and Marcia Masters, of Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wesley Boyles and David Boyles; and stepsister, Debbie Montie.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Rome City Fire Department, 101 Warrener Drive, Rome City, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rome City Volunteer Fire Department.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
