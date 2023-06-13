Keith Raymond Yoder, age 63, of Goshen, Indiana, formerly of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11:52 p.m., at Goshen Hospital.
A funeral service will be held in Keith’s honor at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Kevin Moore will officiate.
Burial will follow at Cosperville Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home. There will also be an hour of calling from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
