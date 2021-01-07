TUCSON, Ariz. — Christopher D. Pierson, age 60, died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Tuscson, Arizona, due to the Covid virus.
Chris graduated from East Noble High School in Kendallville, Indiana, and was an active student in band and theater, graduating in May 1979. He attended Ball State University, where he received a bachelor of science degree and graduated in 1983.
Chris worked for many years in the credit card industry, working with both VISA in California, and MasterCard in New York.
Chris is survived by his two sons, Seth C. Pierson and wife Sandi; beloved grandchildren, Makayla and Matthew Pierson, of Wappingers Falls, New York, and Noah A Pierson, of Tucson, Arizona; his mother and stepfather, Ann and Jake Roehm, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Kendallville; and his ex-wife, Donna Conway-Pierson, of Hopewell Junction, New York.
Cremation is taking place, with no service planned at this time.
Chris loved animals a great deal and the family would encourage anyone who would like to make a donation to their local ASPCA, to do so.
