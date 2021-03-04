KENDALLVILLE — Pervis Martin, age 84, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on his birthday on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Hickory Creek in Kendallville.
Mr. Martin was born in Juno, Kentucky, on March 1, 1937, to Oliver and Stella (Ramey) Martin. They preceded him in death.
He married Loretta Hall on Sept. 26, 1961, in Minnie, Kentucky, and she preceded him in death in 1998.
He worked at Quick Tanks in Kendallville for 34 years, before retiring 1998.
Pervis enjoyed collecting and repairing clocks and he was a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors.
Survivors include his son, James Oliver Martin, of Kendallville; grandson, James Lester “Jimmy” Martin, of Kendallville; brothers, Kermit Martin, of Kentucky, and Claude Martin, of Kendallville; and sisters, Dolly Meade, Cora Sue Hall and Barbara Allen, all of Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Loretta; daughter, Stella Marie Martin; son and daughter-in-law, Lester and Judy Martin; and brother, Roger Martin.
Pervis will laid to rest next to his wife at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
There are no services.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
